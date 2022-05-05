Fresh off a Coachella slot, Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance and a long-awaited album (his first in nine years), Stromae hit New York this week for his first-ever Met Gala.

The Belgian superstar, whose real name is Paul Van Haver, was a guest of Cartier and sat at the brand's table, which also included new Cartier ambassador Emma Chamberlain.

"It was really special for me to be there," he tells PAPER. "It felt like I was in the middle of a movie with all these special guests around me. It was a unique experience, I really had a great time."

For the big night, Stromae wore a navy check suit from Mosaert, his creative multidisciplinary label and studio, in collaboration with the storied jeweler. Inspired by the Met's "Gilded Glamour" theme, the look featured wide-cut trousers, a capelet and slightly stiff collar, all details that nod to the era.

"The costume was built around the vintage brooch lent by Cartier which dates from 1906," says Coralie Barbier, Stromae's wife and Mosaert's designer, of the stunning jewel affixed on his shirt. "It is such a delicate brooch, it looks like a lace ribbon. It falls perfectly on the shirt. [The suit] is also decorated with embroideries that recall the furnishings of this period."

"We are very happy to have collaborated with them on this project," she adds. "Also, this edition was a little bit special for them as their brand was [around] in the [gilded] age, so it's a little bit of a nod to the theme of the evening."