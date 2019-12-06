Don't be surprised if you see a dog rocking Burberry's monogram logo on their morning walk sometime soon — SSENSE has just expanded the style horizon for dogs everywhere.

The Montreal-based retailer announced that they are now extending their curated selection of luxury designer fashion and streetwear to include dogwear, as well. Their new collection will feature an assortment of dog apparel and accessories from a mix of luxury brands including Versace, Thom Browne, and Heron Preston.

According to SSENSE, inspiration for the dogwear collection came from their employees' dogs who have modeled in a recurring Instagram series, #SSENSEInterns. The brand received an "overwhelmingly positive reaction" to the series by Instagram users — millennials, specifically.

Brigitte Chartrand, senior director of womenswear buying for SSENSE, explains that "increasingly, millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs. There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog's personality through clothing."

The launch is not only a first for SSENSE, but for many of the high-end brand collaborators. Chartrand adds, "For many of the brands we partnered with, this was the first time they considered producing dog apparel and accessories, making it a fun project to collaborate on."

The new collection includes plenty of "blue-ribbon dogwear" to match different brands, pets and owners' style with sweaters, accessories, leashes, collars, and even bathrobes at a price range between $60 and $1,395. Dog owners eager to show their pets some extra love will definitely get some photo-worthy moments from SSENSE's collection — especially if they choose to match their beloved dogs' luxury looks.

SSENSE dogwear collections with more labels are set to be released in Spring 2020.

For more information, visit SSENSE.com.