Spotify Wrapped Adds New 'Personality' Feature
by Justine Fisher
56m
It’s that time of year yet again — Gen Z’s favorite holiday is upon us. No, it’s not Christmas or Thanksgiving. It’s none other than Spotify Wrapped release day.
The interactive feature, which Spotify unveiled in 2016, lets users see their most listened-to artists and songs of the year alongside a playful little slideshow with specific statistics about their listening habits.
This year’s installment launched today. One of the latest bells and whistles is a “listening personality” feature that functions similarly to a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.
Like Myers-Briggs, there are 16 different personality types that are condensed into four indicators, each represented by a letter:
While most users have taken to social media to post screenshots from the tried and true parts of Wrapped (like their top artists or songs), many are also embracing their new Listening Personalities.
⚽ @pedri's style of play is creative and elegant— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 30, 2022
But how about his music? 🎵
Check out his best #SpotifyWrapped results 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JKVNdiPFk7
Another new Wrapped feature illuminates what moods you tend toward throughout each part of the day. The tags Spotify created for this feature have created some...interesting results.
Nah bro WTF IS ROYALCORE GOBLINCORE POETIC???? #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/dJ75vNyZRV— RicksYummySauce (@Ricksyummysauce) November 30, 2022
ah yes, my daily afternoon— HTHAZE (@hthaze) November 30, 2022
Confident
Hopeless
and of course, your mothers favorite
Romantic Goo… 👍🏼 thank you #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/0LEmstTkl1
In the past, Spotify has waited until at least December to release Wrapped, but on November 25, Spotify sent out an email to fans to let them know that Wrapped would be coming soon — and sure enough, it arrived before we left November behind.
Yesterday, Apple released the 2022 version of “Apple Music Replay,” a Wrapped-esque feature that lets users see similar top-listening data. Replay 2022 came with a hefty redesign, and some users can’t help but notice that it looks quite similar to Spotify Wrapped.
spotify wrapped looking at the revamped apple music replay pic.twitter.com/De2CLDG9Uc— wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 29, 2022
Copycat allegations aside, the launch of both features alongside each other means that we get some of the best music memes of the year all at one time.
I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S— horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022
#SpotifyWrapped just dropped pic.twitter.com/eApK1jKKEI— Arabella Massacre (@of_the_nephilim) November 30, 2022
