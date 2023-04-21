Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

The Japanese House — "Sad To Breathe"

The latest single from The Japanese House’s forthcoming album is a delicate, piano-led breakup ballad that masterfully builds into fleet 80s-indebted pop.

The Weeknd and Future — "Double Fantasy"

Taking its name from a classic John Lennon / Yoko Ono song, “Double Fantasy” is another sparkling dive into The Weeknd’s freestyle-influenced direction he first took on Dawn FM.

GESS — "Love Me Down"

Ahead of his tour supporting Shea Couleé, GESS releases “Love Me Down," a hypnotic and slinky synth-pop song that’s aqueous and profoundly hooky.

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ — "Doubts"

The B-side to Sabrina’s recent single “Something New” forgoes that song's emotive, tear-jerking atmosphere in favor of something frenetic and euphoric.

Florence + The Machine — "Mermaids"

This new deep cut “from the world of Dance Fever” is foreboding and ominous, and it features some of Florence’s classic killer lyrical instinct: “You haven’t seen nothin’ til you’ve seen an English girl drink.”

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj — "Alone"

Cannily flipping Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” into a horny club banger, queens of smut Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj unite on a Eurodance rager that’s bombastic and spicy.

Christine and the Queens with 070 Shake — "True love"

Another stellar single from Christine and the Queens’ forthcoming album PARANOIA. ANGELS. TRUE LOVE. which showcases Chris’ stunning falsetto.

Rita Ora and Fatboy Slim — "Praising You"

The latest single from Rita Ora’s third album pays tribute to Fatboy Slim’s iconic single “Praise You," interpolating that track to create a house banger that’s defiant and cheeky.

Mac DeMarco — "20200817 Proud True Toyota"

A highlight from Mac’s 199-song, 9-hour album – a wistful, quietly-sung indie rock track that’s unfussy but extremely catchy.

SBTRKT with Sampha and George Riley — "L.F.O."

SBTRKT reunites with Sampha and links with rising UK dance star George Riley on this off-kilter, wobbly electronic song, which recaptures the highs of the enigmatic producer’s 2010s output.