Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
Music

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

by Shaad D'Souza

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

The Japanese House — "Sad To Breathe"

The latest single from The Japanese House’s forthcoming album is a delicate, piano-led breakup ballad that masterfully builds into fleet 80s-indebted pop.

Related | The Japanese House Isn't Hiding Anymore

The Weeknd and Future — "Double Fantasy"

Taking its name from a classic John Lennon / Yoko Ono song, “Double Fantasy” is another sparkling dive into The Weeknd’s freestyle-influenced direction he first took on Dawn FM.

GESS — "Love Me Down"

Ahead of his tour supporting Shea Couleé, GESS releases “Love Me Down," a hypnotic and slinky synth-pop song that’s aqueous and profoundly hooky.

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ — "Doubts"

The B-side to Sabrina’s recent single “Something New” forgoes that song's emotive, tear-jerking atmosphere in favor of something frenetic and euphoric.

Florence + The Machine — "Mermaids"

This new deep cut “from the world of Dance Fever” is foreboding and ominous, and it features some of Florence’s classic killer lyrical instinct: “You haven’t seen nothin’ til you’ve seen an English girl drink.”

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj — "Alone"

Cannily flipping Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” into a horny club banger, queens of smut Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj unite on a Eurodance rager that’s bombastic and spicy.

Related | Kim Petras Ascends to Barbhood on 'Alone' feat. Nicki Minaj

Christine and the Queens with 070 Shake — "True love"

Another stellar single from Christine and the Queens’ forthcoming album PARANOIA. ANGELS. TRUE LOVE. which showcases Chris’ stunning falsetto.

Rita Ora and Fatboy Slim — "Praising You"

The latest single from Rita Ora’s third album pays tribute to Fatboy Slim’s iconic single “Praise You," interpolating that track to create a house banger that’s defiant and cheeky.

Mac DeMarco — "20200817 Proud True Toyota"

A highlight from Mac’s 199-song, 9-hour album – a wistful, quietly-sung indie rock track that’s unfussy but extremely catchy.

SBTRKT with Sampha and George Riley — "L.F.O."

SBTRKT reunites with Sampha and links with rising UK dance star George Riley on this off-kilter, wobbly electronic song, which recaptures the highs of the enigmatic producer’s 2010s output.

Photo by Max Barnett

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up for the Morning PAPER