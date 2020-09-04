It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

SZA and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hit Different"

SZA fans have been waiting a long, long time to be fed, and the wait was absolutely worth it. Let's hope there's more SZA x The Neptunes in the pipeline.

GAUCI — "Heartbeat"

The newest single from Sydney three-piece GAUCI is a sublime piece of pop songwriting, opening with chilly verses before exploding into a chorus that Kim Petras would die for.

Chloe x Halle — "Do It (Remix feat. Doja Cat, City Girls, Mulatto)"

The original version of this song was already perfect, but who are we to say no to a remix featuring Doja Cat(!), Mulatto(!!), and City Girls(!!!)?

Perto — "I Miss You (feat. Banoffee)"

A winsome, beautiful display of versatility from both Perto and Banoffee, two of Australia's most promising ascendant hyperpop stars.

Tony Velour and Dylan Brady — "EURO PLUG"

The new track from Atlanta-based weirdo Tony Velour and 100 gecs' Dylan Brady is manic and beautiful, a high-speed ride through Velour's subconscious.

Off The Meds — “Karlaplan Remix”

You get big end-of-summer energy from "Karlaplan Remix," the new single by Swedish lo-fi house crew Off The Meds. Chilled and refreshing, it's the perfect track for transitional weather.

Lady Gaga — "Free Woman (Honey Dijon Realness Remix)"

This seven-minute remix of Chromatica highlight "Free Woman" by the legendary Honey Dijon is funky and sparse, a perfect counterpoint to the sensory overload of the original.

HAIM — "Summer Girl (Amber Mark Remix)"

HAIM's new "Summer Girl" remix EP has some gems, including this spry, carefree, slightly raved-up version courtesy of Amber Mark. It's still a summer track, but Mark's version might be more of a summer house party track rather than an afternoon daydream song.

Big Sean — "Story By Erykah Badu"

The best song from Big Sean's Detroit 2 is barely a song — it's a spoken-word interlude by the queen Erykah Badu about Detroit set over delicate synthwork. There's something timeless, breathtaking about Badu's spoken word piece; her voice is warm and quiet, and the story is brilliantly evocative.

Hot Chip — "Candy Says”

The lead single from Hot Chip's LateNightTales installment is a sweet, lullaby-like version of the Velvet Underground classic. It's a romantic rendition for introspective nights.