It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks below.

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" Nobody makes being a pop star sound as breezy or as fun as Sabrina Carpenter; “Espresso” is a typically effervescent loosie from the singer ahead of her Coachella debut.

Th Blisks - "Do You Bless It?" I was recently introduced to How So?, the 2022 debut album by Th Blisks, by a friend, and I haven’t been able to listen to much else since. The first single from their new album Elixa is even more beguiling and enticing than anything on their debut, groovy and alienating in equal measure.



Shabaka and Moses Sumney - “Insecurities” Moses Sumney’s gossamer voice perfectly weaves around Shabaka’s delicate flute playing on this highlight from Shabaka’s new album Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace.



Porches - “Rag” “Rag” follows in the footsteps of Porches’ superlative All Day Gentle Hold ! while roughing everything up a little bit: its blocky and propulsive flow gets totally shattered by a Sonic-Youth-goes-pop guitar break halfway through.



Björk and Rosalia - “Oral (Olof Dreijer Remix)” Olof Dreijer turns Bjork and Rosalia’s recent environment awareness collab “Oral” into something resembling a classic-era Knife record, complete with crispy, hypnotic synth lines.



GIFT - “Wish Me Away” The new single from New York five-piece GIFT somehow manages to fuse the aggressive sneer of classic britpop with the wispiness of classic shoegaze vocals; it’s an alluring tactic that, combined with a krauty bass line, feels disarming.



Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You” After dominating discourse for the better part of the last month, Future and Metro Boomin have returned with yet another collab album. The Weeknd is on a good chunk of the record but is never felt as much as on this song.

Caribou - “Honey” “Honey,” with its flamboyant bass drop, feels like Caribou by way of Daphni – full-throated club mayhem with a dreamy haze creeping in at the edges.



Nia Archives - “Cards On The Table” “Cards On the Table” is one of the more surprising cuts from Nia Archives’ debut album Silence Is Loud, combining gentle jungle with a windswept vocal line that recalls 2000s British artists like Coldplay and Kate Nash.

