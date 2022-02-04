It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Rosalía — "SAOKO" Rosalía leads her Motomami era with this jazz-inflected barnstormer — a pocket rocket of a track that is as experimental and impossibly catchy as anything she’s released to date.

Peach PRC — “God Is A Freak” Peach PRC’s TikTok-viral refrain of “God Is A Freak” is now a whole-ass song, and it’s as good as those initial soundbites would have you believe.

Desire & Omar S — “54321” Desire has made its long-awaited return with this track alongside Omar S, a metallized banger that’s spacey and spacious. More can’t come soon enough!

Flume & MAY-A — “Say Nothing” A few years after his great Hi This Is Flume mixtape, Flume is back with “Say Nothing,” an almighty funk carioca-influenced track featuring a soulful vocal from MAY-A. It’s turbo in all the best ways.

Cate Le Bon — “Harbour” Cate Le Bon’s romantic funk is impossible to forget once it’s taken ahold of you, and “Harbour” is a perfect example of why — slowly and steadily, it pulls you into its impressionistic web.

BENEE — “Beach Boy” The new single from BENEE is dreamy and as beachy as the title would suggest, a tale of a summer fling that’s romantic and beach-party-ready.

Madi Diaz & Waxahatchee — “Resentment (New Feelings Version)” Waxahatchee joins Madi Diaz for this soulful reinterpretation of “Resentment," a highlight from Diaz’s most recent album. As a duet, it’s just as cutting and just as powerful.

Mitski — “Stay Soft” Mitski dips into horror allusions for the latest disco-influenced cut from her new album Laurel Hell, a deceptively peppy song that actually hides a dark heart.

Mallrat — “Your Love” Mallrat’s new single is a total slammer, sampling Three 6 Mafia on a pop track that’s defiant and gorgeously rendered.

Shouse — “Won’t Forget You” Shouse’s first single since their world-conquering “Love Tonight” changes the formula just enough to keep things exciting, adding in harpsichord and other baroque flourishes that make for a piquant finish.