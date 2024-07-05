Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Lana Del Rey, Quavo - "Tough" Did old school Lana ever really leave? In this writer’s opinion, not really — but it sure is fun to hear a throwback to Lust For Life-era rap collabs in this way, bringing Quavo into her heady, smoke-hazed world.



Tinashe, Kaytranada - "Nasty — Match My Chic Remix" Kaytranada has a way of making hits seem even more irresistible – see his remix of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” – and this down-and-dirty remix of Tinashe’s “Nasty” is no exception.



Beabadoobee - "Ever Seen" This aching ballad makes the most of Beabadoobee’s lush new sound, recalling early-aughts indie bands like Arcade Fire.



Zach Bryan - "28" A sweeping waltz from Zach Bryan’s new album The Great American Bar Scene that finds the staunchly DIY-minded country singer slipping into a softer mode.



Jess B, Sister Nancy, Sampa The Great - "Power" New Zealand firebrand JessB links with Sister Nancy and Sampa The Great on this booming, irresistibly earwormy rap track, which is powered by bass that shakes like an exposed wire.



Jessie Ware, Romy - "Lift You Up" “Lift You Up” is classic-sounding empowerment pop from the UK’s newly-minted dancefloor queens, a “Sisters Doing It For Themselves” moment that’s just cheesy enough to work.



Morgan Wallen - "Lies Lies Lies" Morgan Wallen goes into weepy mode on this new single, which builds from something small into something grand.



Kesha - "JOYRIDE" On her first single since being emancipated from Dr Luke’s label, Kesha is as weird as ever – seriously, when has a pop song ever sounded like this? – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.



Kimbra, BANKS - "Stuff I Don't Need" Kimbra slips into sultry R&B mode on the first single from her new collab album, her voice weaving perfectly with Banks’s.

