It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Jorja Smith — "Addicted"

Jorja Smith's music has taken a darker turn over her past few releases, and "Addicted" is no exception — it's still as beautiful as ever, though, with "Addicted" speeding towards a jazzy, heart-racing crescendo.

Tkay Maidza — "Where Is My Mind?"

Tkay Maidza puts an indelible mark on a 4AD classic with this delicate, thoughtful cover of Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?" that once again proves the breadth and versatility of her sound.

Selena Gomez — "Dámelo To’ (feat. Myke Towers)"

With its muted, hazed-out beat, "Dámelo To'" is like a club hit heard from two blocks away — an introspective, but hugely catchy highlight of Selena Gomez's new EP.

Noah Cyrus — "re: Stacks"

Noah Cyrus lends her gorgeous pipes to this cover of Bon Iver's "re: Stacks" ahead of her competition in the Best New Artist category at this weekend's Grammys. As you'd expect, her smoky rasp sounds beautiful here.

Related | Noah Cyrus Examines Herself

Dominic Fike & Paul McCartney — "The Kiss of Venus"

This, of course, is just so weird on a fundamental level — never did I ever think I'd be writing about a Dominic Fike reimagining of a Paul McCartney track — but the pair share a certain madcap spirit that means it entirely works.

Merpire — "Dinosaur"

Merpire's acrobatic voice makes sure she's in full focus for every second of this song, even when its arrangement threatens to get particularly operatic.

Sophia Kennedy — "I Can See You"

Sophia Kennedy, who made a couple of show-stopping turns on DJ Koze's latest LP, channels both Koze and, weirdly enough, Dave Longstreth, on this bright, gorgeously produced new single.

Vegyn — "B4 The Computer Crash"

Vegyn's brand of house music, which is as beautifully fabricated as ever here, ventures into sci-fi camp with this fun, dial-up-tone-heavy track.

Related | Vegyn Is His Own Man

Doja Cat — "Streets (Disclosure Remix)"

Doja Cat's latest TikTok hit is pretty superlative as it is, but this skittering house remix by Disclosure gives it a glossy new veneer that's hard to resist.

Perfume Genius — "Jason - Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix"

The secret hit of Perfume Genius' Set My Heart On Fire Immediately gets a thrumming, 2000s-style club remix courtesy of Planningtorock — it's giving me very "Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)", if you know what I'm saying. It's an ideal second life for one of PG's best songs ever.

Related | Perfume Genius and Boy Harsher Believe in Sexy Ghosts