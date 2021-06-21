It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Gia Woods — "Enough of You"

Gia Woods leads a much-needed electroclash revival with "Enough of You," her dark, shimmering new banger off Heartbreak County. The other pop girls should take note.

Tove Styrke — "Mood Swings"

Pop's other Tove has returned with this delightful, frothy, chaotic girl anthem. Her absence was worth the wait.

Mykki Blanco & Blood Orange — "It’s Not My Choice"

Blood Orange and Mykki Blanco are a perfect pairing on this skeletal, late-night disco track from Blanco's new album.

Tyler, the Creator — "LUMBERJACK"

Tyler, the Creator is back, and he's rapping harder than he ever has. "LUMBERJACK" goes hard as hell, and it's exhilarating.

Aldous Harding — "Old Peel"

Aldous Harding fans heard "Old Peel" during the tour supporting her wonderful 2019 album, Designer. The recorded version doesn't disappoint, adding a muscular heft to her sound while retaining the greatness of Designer.

Yves Tumor — "Jackie"

"Jackie" is Yves Tumor in full-blown rock star mode, and the getup suits. A further step into the light from last year's Heaven To A Tortured Mind, "Jackie" is anthemic and brilliant.

GoldLink & Flo Milli — "Raindrops"

It's a joy to hear Flo Milli rap over this breezy, low-key R&B beat — is there anything she can't do?

Migos & Cardi B — "Type Shit"

The fourth Migo absolutely bodies her verse here, ratcheting anticipation for her upcoming sophomore record even higher.

Megan Thee Stallion — "Thot Shit"

This song can't really be extricated from its wild, instantly iconic video. Still, it's a classic Meg banger, visual or no visual.

BANKS — "The Devil"

BANKS is back with this dark, typically camp banger. With its ASMR-lite opening and bold hook, it's vintage BANKS.

