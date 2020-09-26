It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

ELIO — Jackie Onassis

ELIO's latest single is a sugary dream with a subtle, appealing edge. Like Lily Allen circa "The Fear," "Jackie Onassis" finds ELIO intent on combining the sweetest aesthetics with the most unsettling lyrical images possible. The result is striking.

Related | Lily Allen Embraces Her Spiral

Jack Colwell — In My Dreams (Robin Guthrie Remix)

This remix by the legendary Cocteau Twins founder ramps up the dreamlike haze of the original. The star, though, is still Colwell's deep, arresting vocal.

Blu DeTiger — Cotton Candy Lemonade

Kitten member and TikTok star Blu DeTiger's latest single is surreal and funky, pairing her Sky Ferreira-like vocal with 2 AM ambiance.

Food House (Gupi & Fraxiom) — Ride

Gupi and Fraxiom, the artists behind "Thos Moser" — 2020's most chaotic, unpredictable and deliriously fun single — are reuniting for an entire album. "Ride" is an extremely appealing first taste.

Alice Glass — Nightmares

Alice Glass' latest single is brash and loud, and a great reminder that, when it comes to loud, aggressive pop, nobody does it better.

Wave Racer — Higher

This new single by Wave Racer, co-written with PC Music's Danny L Harle, probably did more to elevate my mood this week than anything else. At this point in time, that's all one can really ask for.

Kylie Minogue — Magic

Kylie's on a late-period tear, evidenced by "Magic," the latest single from her upcoming album Disco. Camp and nostalgic, it's elegant and compelling without needlessly trend-chasing.

Elizabeth — Go Your Own Way

Elizabeth's the wonderful world of nature was one of 2019's most underrated pop records, a humid, mesmerizing album of breakup ballads. Hopefully its 2020 reissue — preceded by this haunting Fleetwood Mac cover — will net a few more converts.​

Travis Scott — Franchise (feat. M.I.A. and Young Thug)

Three of pop's most iconic weirdos unite on this hypnotic, distorted track, which is surely set to be the latest in a run of No. 1 singles for Scott. It's great to hear M.I.A. back at the center of culture too, as she was for so long.

Matt Maeson & Lana Del Rey — Hallucinogenics

Lana Del Rey's new collaboration with Matt Maeson confirms what, in hindsight, seems very obvious: Lana needs to make a country album very, very soon.