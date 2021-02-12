It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Dua Lipa — "We're Good"

Taking a cue from her Miley Cyrus collaboration "Prisoner," "We're Good" is Dua Lipa's pivot to vintage, rock-inflected pop. It's simmering and brilliant, constantly switching gears until its end.

Taylor Swift — "Love Story (Taylor’s Version)"

This is pretty much a note-for-note recreation of Taylor Swift's iconic "Love Story." But with its new coat of paint, the craft and brilliance of this song become even clearer. Bring on Fearless (Taylor's Version)!

Erica Banks — "Buss It (feat. Travis Scott)"

"Buss It" gets the superstar remix it deserves from Travis Scott. A co-sign like this is a pretty sure sign that this is a mega hit-to-be.

slowthai — "terms (feat. Dominic Fike and Denzel Curry)"

This highlight from slowthai's sophomore album brings together rap's three misfit kings over a smart, downtempo beat.

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks — "Secretive!"

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks' long-running collaboration yields more great music with "Secretive!," a propulsive song that feels designed to blast from the speakers of a convertible.

Jesswar — "Medusa"

This ferocious, addictive new Jesswar single is an anthem for the overlooked and the oppressed, a no-holds-barred reclamation of power from the underground.

Smerz — "Believer"

The title track from Smerz's forthcoming debut adds a haunting, folktale-ish edge to the duo's corroded take on R&B.

Rita Ora and Imanbek — "Bang Bang"

Rita Ora interpolated Crazy Frog! It's almost too good to be true, right? Well, dear reader, it is true: Rita! Ora! Interpolated! Crazy! Frog!

Surf Mesa — "Carried Away (with Madison Beer)"

Surf Mesa give Madison Beer a chance to show off her quieter side on this warm, wistful new collaboration.

COIN — "Sagittarius Superstar (feat. Faye Webster)"

Chill kings COIN and Faye Webster unite on a plush, lush, sugar rush of a song.