Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
Music

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

by Shaad D'Souza

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Caroline Polachek — "I Believe"

Of all the euphoric, ecstatic moments on Caroline Polachek's second solo album, "I Believe" might be the most resonant — it's a heady appeal for reunion imbued with all the ecstatic feeling of 2000s radio pop.

Lana Del Rey — "A&W"

Is there any pop star currently working who does it better than her? "A&W" is catchy and it's cursed, totally haunting lyrically but a pure nail-biter when you listen to it, whether on the first or fiftieth listen.

100 gecs — "Hollywood Baby"

100 gecs have been playing this song in their boisterous, ridiculously fun live sets for a minute now, and its recorded version doesn't disappoint, combusting in a cascade of crunchy pop-punk sparks.

Related | Skrillex Interviews 100 gecs About the Future of Music

Don Toliver with Kali Uchis — "4 Me"

This brilliantly gooey-eyed love song has a surprising, chiptune-y palate, which only serves to make its head-over-heels lyricism seem more profoundly real.

Omar Apollo — "3 Boys"

Omar Apollo's latest is a lovely doo-wop inflected ballad, the kind of warm and meandering love song that feels drawn from totally private moments.

beabadoobee — "Glue Song"

This gorgeous ballad features horns and strings, recalling peak-era Belle and Sebastian and Jens Lekman, with a little Gen Z earnestness thrown in for good measure.

Skrillex with Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo — "RATATA"

This highlight of Skrillex's long-awaited second album features a sample of the immortal Missy Elliott, who sounds surprisingly great pitched-up and twisted around a house beat.

Princess Nokia — "closure"

Brooklyn indie rapper Princess Nokia goes full Y2K revival on this sweet, amped-up ode to writing songs as a way of healing after a breakup.

James Ivy — "Involved"

The latest James Ivy single is serrated and lush at the same time, like a shoegaze-inflected take on electro-pop. It's a single to play over the end credits.

Bryce Xavier — "Blue Valentines"

This heartfelt piano ballad is a Valentine's Day ode to queer love and equality. Xavier says it was inspired by a need for visibility when it comes to mainstream holidays — and he certainly succeeds.

Photo by Aidan Zamiri

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up For The Morning PAPER
Famous People

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia