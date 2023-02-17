Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Caroline Polachek — "I Believe"

Of all the euphoric, ecstatic moments on Caroline Polachek's second solo album, "I Believe" might be the most resonant — it's a heady appeal for reunion imbued with all the ecstatic feeling of 2000s radio pop.

Lana Del Rey — "A&W"

Is there any pop star currently working who does it better than her? "A&W" is catchy and it's cursed, totally haunting lyrically but a pure nail-biter when you listen to it, whether on the first or fiftieth listen.

100 gecs — "Hollywood Baby"

100 gecs have been playing this song in their boisterous, ridiculously fun live sets for a minute now, and its recorded version doesn't disappoint, combusting in a cascade of crunchy pop-punk sparks.

Don Toliver with Kali Uchis — "4 Me"

This brilliantly gooey-eyed love song has a surprising, chiptune-y palate, which only serves to make its head-over-heels lyricism seem more profoundly real.

Omar Apollo — "3 Boys"

Omar Apollo's latest is a lovely doo-wop inflected ballad, the kind of warm and meandering love song that feels drawn from totally private moments.

beabadoobee — "Glue Song"

This gorgeous ballad features horns and strings, recalling peak-era Belle and Sebastian and Jens Lekman, with a little Gen Z earnestness thrown in for good measure.

Skrillex with Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo — "RATATA"

This highlight of Skrillex's long-awaited second album features a sample of the immortal Missy Elliott, who sounds surprisingly great pitched-up and twisted around a house beat.

Princess Nokia — "closure"

Brooklyn indie rapper Princess Nokia goes full Y2K revival on this sweet, amped-up ode to writing songs as a way of healing after a breakup.

James Ivy — "Involved"

The latest James Ivy single is serrated and lush at the same time, like a shoegaze-inflected take on electro-pop. It's a single to play over the end credits.

Bryce Xavier — "Blue Valentines"

This heartfelt piano ballad is a Valentine's Day ode to queer love and equality. Xavier says it was inspired by a need for visibility when it comes to mainstream holidays — and he certainly succeeds.