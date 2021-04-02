It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Basside and SOPHIE — "Fuck It Up"

SOPHIE had a notoriously good A&R ear, and had a habit of remixing and producing for relative unknowns, as is the case with Miami bass duo Basside, whose new EP was produced by SOPHIE. From the sounds of it, it's a match made in heaven.

Bree Runway — "Hot Hot"

"HOT HOT" is a new look for Bree Runway, but we're not complaining — as far as summer anthems go, this one is gonna be hard to beat.

MNDR — "Love In Reverse (with Empress Of)"

MNDR and Empress Of, two supremely underrated pop writers, team up on this devastated, romance-obsessed track; the result is glamorous and appropriately camp.

Ecco2k — "In The Flesh"

The airiest, poppiest moment on Ecco2k's new "pixie music" EP, "In The Flesh" is glowing and crystalline.

Waxahatchee — "Fruits Of My Labor"

Waxahatchee has been covering this Lucinda Williams classic for years in her live sets, and this gorgeous, simple recorded version was worth the wait.

Courtney Barnett & Vagabon — "Don’t Do It"

Courtney Barnett and Vagabon make some kind of magic together; their second collab this year is just as spellbinding as the first, and does Sharon Van Etten's early songwriting justice.

BROCKHAMPTON — "COUNT ON ME"

BROCKHAMPTON fans have been manifesting a collaboration between the band and Shawn Mendes. It's finally here, and just as weird and chaotic as you'd hope.

Nasty Cherry — "What’s The Deal"

With the release of a new EP, Nasty Cherry basically has enough music to soundtrack a whole ass 2000s teen film. "What's The Deal" would surely soundtrack a climactic emotional scene.

ELIO & Adam Melchor — "@elio.irl – Adam Melchor Rework"

Our favorite rising star ELIO knows how to pick 'em — her remixes collection, which already features reworks by Valley and Charli XCX, now also has this beautiful remix courtesy of Adam Melchor.

St. Vincent — "The Melting Of The Sun"

"The Melting of the Sun" showcases an older, wiser St. Vincent in full storyteller mode, and it's beautiful.