It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Alice Glass — "SUFFER AND SWALLOW"

The first single from Alice Glass' debut solo album is savage and empathic, the exact combination she's best at conveying.

Taylor Swift — "right where you left me"

The first of Taylor Swift's evermore bonus tracks is immediate and emotive, a raw reminder of the kind of heartbreaking balladry Swift can toss off in her sleep.

Linkin Park and 100 gecs — "One Step Closer – 100 gecs reimagination"

It feels absurd that Linkin Park and 100 gecs have not yet collaborated. Still, better late than never!

Slowthai — "MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)"

The kings of British and American vulgarity unite on this heart-racing surefire radio hit.

Justin Bieber — "Anyone"

Justin Bieber is a surprisingly convincing Sheeran-style balladeer, and "Anyone" proves it.

Vagabon & Courtney Barnett — "Reason To Believe"

Vagabon has said that they wanted this Karen Dalton cover to be a balm at a stressful time. It's that, and a whole lot more.

Taylor Swift — "it’s time to go"

The more gut-wrenching of the two evermore bonus tracks seems to hint at Taylor's label struggles, a devastating plot detail amidst the gorgeous Bon Iver-aided production.

Playboi Carti — "Slay3r"

The best track from Whole Lotta Red pulls no punches, and proves why the project was so hyped in the first place.

Madlib — "Hopprock"

The second Madlib x Four Tet single is just as wild and brilliant as the first. Bring on the album!

Jazmine Sullivan — "Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)"

Jazmine Sullivan's long-awaited new album is shaping up to be a winner. Songs like "Girl Like Me" don't sacrifice vulnerability in favor of massive hooks.

Photo courtesy of Jupiter Keyes

