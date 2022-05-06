Sir Chloe's new single and accompanying music video, "Company," consummates camp and kink, latex and leather. The visual, which follows "Mercy" and their 2020 Party Favors EP, opens inside a seedy hotel room that adds an absurd sensuality to the alt-rock band's latest release, out everywhere today.

Filtered through yellow lighting, frontwoman Dana Foote stands alone at the beginning, before turning her gaze to the camera and revealing a handful of leather-clad baddies who stand opposite her. Tension builds so thick it could be cut with a knife — perhaps even one of Sir Chloe’s, from her past life as a "knife salesman."

Best described by Foote as “a song to flex your muscles to," Sir Chloe's single makes listeners beg for release. “I want to hear you want it," she sings on the chorus. "I want to hear you ask for more." Whether walking her "dog" to the bank or making them crawl to her, Foote languishes in the lewd — and makes us want to, too.

For those who do want more, more is on the way. Sir Chloe kicks off their first headlining North American tour tonight at New York City’s legendary Bowery Ballroom, so good things do come to those who wait. Watch the PAPER premiere of "Company" and stream Sir Chloe's new single, below.