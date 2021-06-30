Just in case you couldn't get enough (we know we didn't) of Shygirl's breakout ALIAS EP, the British artist is back with a long-form live realization of the project and brand new collab with slowthai to cap it all off.

Directed by Shygirl and styled in head-to-toe Burberry, Shygirl BLU features new renditions of EP cuts like "SIREN," "SLIME," "TWELVE," "FREAK" and rounded out with the new Karma Kid-produced collaboration "BDE." The bass-heavy single sees Shygirl being her usual raunchy self with lyrics like "Read my lips/ I need a big dick boy/ Ain't no body slanging it right" and an equally filthy feature by way of rising UK rapper, slowthai.

The 15-minute film showcases the multi-talented artist's keen eye for a curated visual with the performance featuring an all blue color scheme, plenty of fast cars and carbon copies of Shygirl herself.

Conceived as a way to make up for all those nights we should have heard these bangers played out in clubs around the world, Shygirl BLU feels like a fitting way to close out the ALIAS campaign, following remixes from Boys Noize, LSDXOXO and Basement Jaxx ahead of her upcoming fall tour.

Watch the full Shygirl BLU live realization and listen to "BDE" with slowthai, below.