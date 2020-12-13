Last week, news broke that artist FKA Twigs is suing her ex Shia Labeouf over allegations of physical, emotional, and mental abuse throughout the course of their relationship. Since then, many have shown an outpouring of support for the singer. That includes Sia, who has also come forward with her own experience with the actor.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," she tweeted on Saturday, sharing the New York Times article detailing Twigs's case against LaBeouf. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."

It isn't clear when Sia and LaBeouf had a relationship, though some are speculating it might have been around the time in 2015 when he was featured in her "Elastic Heart" music video. At around that time, he would have been in a relationship with English actress and model Mia Goth whom he married in 2016.

The Australian singer-songwriter also added in another tweet, "Also, I love you @FKATwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."

LaBeouf hasn't responded to Sia's allegations, though he has responded to FKA Twigs through The New York Times. He said in the statement, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those [I've] hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."