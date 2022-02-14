Make room in your fridge, because Shea Couleé and Green Monké are teaming up to bring you some zen. In an effort to drink less alcohol, the RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars winner started drinking cannabis sodas instead, which made this new collab with Green Monké a perfect fit.

The new creative partnership, launching today, is just the beginning of what’s to come between Couleé and the low-dose cannabis soda brand, but we’ll have to wait until this summer for more details on what’s coming next.

"I am a firm believer in prioritizing my health, so lately, alcohol just isn’t it for me most of the time,” Couleé said in a press release. "Not to mention, I’m too busy to risk a hangover. More and more I find cannabis is the perfect way to wind down because I still have fun, but also feel great the next day."

Green Monké’s drinks come in Tropical Citrus, Orange Passsionfruit and Mango Guava flavors, and contain 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. Each drink is low in sugar and calories, and is created to evoke nostalgia and fun — two things Couleé loves.



"I wasn’t too familiar with cannabis beverages until I tried Green Monké,” Couleé continued. "It’s like drinking a cannabis soda that feels just as relaxing as a glass of wine without the extra calories or hangover."

As part of this collaboration, Green Monké is raising funds for a charity partner that Couleé selected. In February and March, donations will be made to Our Academy, a non-profit that provides mentorship and education for cannabis equity applicants and those affected by the war on drugs.

"Black and POC folks have been and continue to be disproportionately affected by cannabis laws,” Couleé said. "Our Academy provides resources and creates access for BIPOC entrepreneurs in the cannabis space. It’s an amazing organization that I hope more people will learn more about, and support if they can."

Couleé and Green Monké are kicking off their partnership today with a colorful photo series that will have you begging for your own can of cannabis soda. We’ll take a case of each flavor, thanks.