Shawn Mendes took to Twitter this morning to announce that he’s canceling the rest of the dates on his “Wonder: The World Tour,” which was going to take him throughout North America and Europe over the course of the coming year, and was set to end in Dublin, Ireland on August 1, 2023.

Mendes cited mental health as the reasoning behind his decision, saying, “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Mendes added that after speaking to mental health professionals, he decided that the best choice for him would be to cancel the rest of his tour, shifting his attention to working on new music.

Fans were obviously bummed that they wouldn’t be able to see Mendes live in the coming months, but the overwhelming majority was supportive of the decision and happy to see the singer focusing on himself and his own mental health.

The news comes after Mendes announced earlier in the month that he’d be postponing the tour for at least three weeks, saying that he thought he “was ready to dive back in” but had “hit a breaking point.”

Mendes emphasized in his post this morning that he’d like to return to touring in the future, but for the time being, he’ll be turning off the road and parking the tour bus.