LA-Based brand Rose In Good Faith makes their shoes using sex toys to promote sexual and reproductive health. Oh, and you can get a free pair of shoes if you get a vasectomy too.

Rose In Good Faith is best known for their capsule collections in collaboration with artists and brands like JNCO, Ed Hardy, and Polo G. Each of their pieces are handmade entirely using upcycled materials. For their latest effort, the brand teamed up with American sex toy manufacturer Doc Johnson to promote transparent sexual health education.

The silhouette, known as the Plastic Soul, is made from unused sex toys that were deemed damaged during manufacturing and features built-in arch support made from recycled cork. The brand is releasing a limited-batch colorway, titled “Endless Black,” and retails for $145.

The new drop is restricted to 500 pairs and is available today at 12 PM PST on Rose In Good Faith’s webstore. The shoe is also available in-store at Fred Segal's Los Angeles flagship location. The accompanying lookbook features adult actresses including Emily Willis, Scarlit Scandal, Rara Knupps, Ski Bri and Lil Larimar.

The brand is offering full reimbursement for the first three men who buy a pair of Plastic Souls and get a vasectomy. David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose In Good Faith, wants to shift the conversation surrounding reproductive health and responsibility. He is continually surprised at the lack of awareness surrounding vasectomies.

“They are almost painless and, guess what, reversible,” he says in a press release. As someone who does not want kids himself, he believes that reproductive responsibility should not fall solely on his partner. Through his brand, Teitelbaum aims to be part of the solution.