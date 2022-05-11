Selena Gomez was accused of shading Hailey Bieber in a recent beauty video.

On Tuesday, Selena uploaded a TikTok documenting her skincare routine a few hours after Hailey made some similar "getting ready" videos. And though it was (probably) just a coincidence, the timing of the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's post made a number of fans think she was mocking Hailey, who's married to Selena's ex, Justin Bieber.

After all, the internet has been pitting the two against each other ever since Hailey and Justin got married in 2018, with many speculating the union created serious tension between the women, given that Selena and Justin had just recently called off their long-running on and off relationship a few months prior to the marriage. As a result, both Selena and Hailey have had to constantly reassure people that there's no bad blood and to mind their own business, especially since their respective fandoms have continued to troll and attack both stars over perceived digs and just general drama.

So in what appears to be an unfortunate continuation of this toxic trend, Hailey's fans started to accuse Selena of throwing shade and "trynna make fun of you know who." And the "evidence" that fed into this conclusion? Some apparent snideness on Selena's part.

"The way she twisted her eyes in every step," as one person wrote, while another responded by claiming she was "rolling her eyes" at Hailey's beauty, skincare and wellness brand, Rhode.

Meanwhile other critics even went so far as to call Selena a "performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women," in reference to the Disney alum's previous statements about not standing for "women tearing women down," specifically when it came to Hailey.

Plenty more than this too. pic.twitter.com/PGQzwRN84d — aniah (@seIsvenge) May 11, 2022

In response to the backlash, Selena turned off the comments on her video after writing that "this is why I believe in taking care of your mental health."

"Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry," she continued. "Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

Watch both Hailey and Selena's original TikToks below.

Selena Gomez’s skincare routine via her TikTok pic.twitter.com/ZXKvshNr4Z — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) May 11, 2022