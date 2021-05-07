Need some energy to get through Friday afternoon? Let Saweetie kick you into gear... quite literally. The rap star bends it like Beckham in the music video for brand new single "Fast (Motion)", out today.

It turns out she's quite the athlete, because the visual also sees Saweetie run track, play football, race cars and parachute. She even faces off against the WNBA's A'ja Wilson. We love to see women in sports!

If you look closely, you'll see all the sponsorship deals decorating the stadiums and fields advertise Black-owned brands that Saweetie herself loves, including Brandon Blackwood, Matte Swimwear, Mielle Natural Hair Care, Frank Body and High Hemp.

Even if you're not super into sports, the new song is a pulse-racing, feelgood dance track that's inspired by Miami club culture. It's a fun followup to Saweetie's recent hits "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat and "Back to the Streets" featuring Jhené Aiko. And yet another reason to get excited for her forthcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.

While you wait for the record to drop, you can also enjoy her surprise Pretty Summer Playlist on Spotify. She's so good to us!

Watch the music video for Saweetie's new single "Fast (Motion)," below.