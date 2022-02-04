And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker put the rumors of a potential Kim Cattrall cameo to bed. Following the final episode of the HBO’s Sex in the City reboot, And Just Like That..., Parker told Variety there’s no hope for an IRL reunion of Samantha and Carrie on the slated season two.

When asked whether or not she would be okay with former co-star Cattrall joining AJLT now that discussions of a second season are underway, the show frontrunner shared “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.”

Cattrall's relationship with her former Sex in the City cast mates SJP, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon is fraught, to say the least, and their decades-long feud (as far as Cattrall is concerned) has been well documented online with frequent claims of cattiness on set, unfair treatment and fake niceties. Parker, however, denied any feuding, saying, “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

HBO decided to move forward with the reboot sans Cattrall, as she's expressed explicit disinterest in continuing with the franchise in any capacity and for the premiere of And Just Like That... Cattrall's absence is explained as Samantha having followed her career to London (where we hope she’s the publicist behind the Queen’s "New Phase"). Carrie and Samantha are no longer on speaking terms after Carrie decided to drop Samantha as her publicist.

And as life imitates art, Parker shared that Cattrall’s absence in the reboot was a strictly business decision.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” Parker told Variety. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”