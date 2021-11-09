Sarah Jessica Parker isn't entertaining ageist criticism of her looks.

In a new Vogue cover story, the actress addressed negative comments surrounding the stars of the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That... And the main thing she wanted to call out? All the online criticism surrounding their physical appearances almost two decades since the original show ended.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.," Parker told the publication. "'Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?'"



As an example, the star recalled how people were fixated with her natural gray roots after photos of her on a lunch date were published back in July. However, as she pointed out, her friend Andy Cohen never faced the same kind of scrutiny, despite having a "full head of gray hair."

"And he's exquisite," Parker added. "Why is it OK for him? I don't know what to tell you people!"

Parker then went on to attribute it to social media where "everyone has something to say," and how women can't win when commenters are either saying "'she has too many wrinkles" or "'she doesn't have enough wrinkles.'"

"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she said. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

