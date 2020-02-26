We haven't seen a ton of latex on the runways so far this fashion month, but leave it to Anthony Vaccarello to incorporate the PVC material into almost every look in his Fall 2020 collection for Saint Laurent.

The sexy sirens were giving you dominatrix CEO realness in their corset bodysuits, latex leggings and sheer lace tops. Kinky references were offset by pussybow blouses, feminine ruffled tops and jewel-toned jackets.

This season's inspiration came from the "well-behaved and overly bourgeoise elegance of the Nineties," according to the show notes. Contrasts and tension was another starting point, with the shiny texture of the latex complementing softer materials like cashmere and polka-dot patterns.

Indeed, while last season's collection featured a predominantly black and gold color palette that focused on the tuxedo, Fall 2020's hues were a vibrant sea of fuchsias, red, pinks, cobalt blues and marigold yellows, many of which were used for latex tops and boxy dresses.

See, below, for more photos from Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 show.