Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber.

Back in January, the acclaimed filmmaker was detained at a Bank of America in Atlanta after trying to withdraw $12,000 from his own checking account. According to CNN, Coogler handed the bank teller a slip requesting the cash and asked the teller to discretely count the money elsewhere, which makes sense given the large sum.

The police report also said the teller received an alert on his account for withdrawing an amount over $10,000, leading her manager to call 911. TMZ also noted that the Bank of America employee described Coogler as a "pregnant Black woman" at the time.

Upon arrival, officers handcuffed Coogler and detained his two colleagues, who were waiting for him in a car outside the bank, during the investigation. Needless to say, the cops realized the mistake and let everyone go, but not before Coogler took down their badge numbers.

Coogler, who is currently in Atlanta filming Black Panther 2, told the outlet that while "this situation should never have happened," Bank of America has "worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Bank of America also echoed what Coogler said in a statement issued to Variety where the bank says it "deeply regrets" the incident.

"It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," the statement said.