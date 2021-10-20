For the first time since leaving the show back in May 2020, Ruby Rose is opening up about the toxic and dangerous work conditions they allegedly faced on the set of the CW's Batwoman.

In a series of Instagram stories, Rose accused showrunner Caroline Dries and producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechte of being complacent in creating an abusive and, at times, downright deadly work environment. "I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set," Rose said. "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

Rose first addressed WBTV chairman Peter Roth, who allegedly hired a private investigator to follow them, saying, "Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn't stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch — while you were still wearing said pants — or if you left after putting a private investigation on me, who you fired as soon as the report didn't fit your narrative."

Rose went on to share clips from doctor visits and surgeries on their neck and spine they underwent in 2019 after suffering injuries on set. "To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this... 10 DAYS! (Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because [Warner Bros. exec] Peter Roth said he would recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set)... Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal."

But the workplace injuries didn't stop there with Rose going on to detail other incidents that occurred on set, including a crew member who "got 3rd degree burns over his whole body," and a PA that was "left quadriplegic" and then blamed for being on her phone even though as Rose puts it, "She's a PA, they work via phones."

Perhaps whats even more terrifying is the callous manner in which these reported incidents were brushed off by the higher ups. "We were given no therapy after witnessing [this man's] skin fall off his face" Rose alleged, adding that she "had to do a sex scene without a minute to process" the incident.

According to Rose, the PA's injury occurred because the show refused to shut down during COVID. Dries "wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea," Rose said. "I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates, checking on friends." It wasn't until the government mandate went into effect that the show shut down.

Rose also leveled several allegations at her Batwoman co-star, Dougray Scott, saying that he "hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, he abused women and in turn, as a lead of a show, I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined."

Warner Brothers has since released a statement refuting Rose's claims and alleged why she actually left the show. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."