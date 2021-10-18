Nikita Dragun is up to something, though it's not 100% clear exactly what.

On Sunday, the beauty influencer and entrepreneur wiped her Instagram clean and took to all her social media channels to post about what looks to be a project called "R.I.P. Nikita Dragun," short for "Rest In Pussystunt." She's previously been criticized for using this title for a video she posted to YouTube earlier this month, with many saying that it was "clickbait" and was a bad joke. But it seems like she's not done with it just yet.

"I have had many rebirths in my life. Physically. Professionally. Privately. I have found myself, lost myself, then completely fell from knowing myself at all. Life will do that to you," she wrote. "The pursuit of fame, money, and grandeur will do that to you. The beauty in falling and losing yourself… is that there is always a choice to get your ass back up and start over. To rebirth yourself."

She continued, "I need to lay to rest an old chapter of my life in order to birth a new one. One filled with gratitude, humility, and the valuable lessons learned from past mistakes. I have given so much focus to my external transformation, and now it is time to focus on my internal transformation. To pause everything and do the work to take care of myself mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I am thrilled to step into this new era together! I love you all so much, thank you for ur support."

Related | Introducing Morphe X Nikita

This might seem like something of an apology, perhaps for her the controversial antics she previously pulled like for her hip-hop track "D.I.C.K." In the video for song, she plastered the word "dick" over the faces of celebrities and notable people including Marsha P. Johnson. But the content of the video she posted to Instagram suggests otherwise. She also signed the caption, "xo Nikita Popstar Dragun," which hints at a new song that she may be dropping.

We'll all find out soon enough.