No, Rihanna hasn't released new music just yet, but the singer has seemed to take a page out of the Taylor Swift playbook and announced re-releases of her discography. The special edition "RIH-ISSUE" of her eight albums includes: a colored vinyl and thematic merch — whether that's the soft, summer-inspired Music by the Sun shirt, or the text-heavy Unapologetic offering.

While the new box sets will surely tide the Navy over for a bit, the real question on everyone's mind: What about R9? It's been five years since the singer released Anti and fans are wondering if the re-releases signal that she's moving forward with a new project. Or at least, that's what they hope.

the RIH 👏🏿 ISSUE 👏🏿 cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon' !!!



pre-order now at https://t.co/hseweBVnhT pic.twitter.com/zi9rTnnOCB

— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2021

The singer has already confirmed the album's existence, revealing to Vogue that it's "reggae-inspired" and in an interview with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, Rihanna blamed the delay on her busy schedule, saying that she "used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight," and now she has "fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next."

Hopefully it'll drop soon, but in the meantime: we're pre-ordering all eight merch sets in preparation.