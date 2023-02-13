Update 2/21/23 9:35pm ET: A representative for Rihanna confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the singer is pregnant with her second child following her performance. Further details are not yet available.

The internet is ablaze with baby fever following Rihanna's historic Super Bowl halftime performance.

As the 34-year-old singer took the stage — floating hundreds of feet above ground — the camera zoomed out to reveal the Fenty mogul coyly opening her jacket and rubbing her belly, leading many to speculate that her special guest for the night was in fact a second bun in the oven.

Within minutes of the show's kick-off, "ANOTHER BABY" trended on Twitter while Google searches for "rihanna pregnant" soared. "ok so everyone just googled 'rihanna pregnant' right," wrote one user, while gossip accounts PopCrave and PopBase appeared to confirm the speculation on sight alone.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby son, in May 2022. The infant, whose name has not yet been revealed, made his social media debut in December of that year. Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that A$AP Rocky had been stepping up as a parent to support Rihanna's Super Bowl rigorous rehearsal schedule.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," a source told ET. "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."

The show's setlist touched on a wide range of Rihanna's catalog, starting with 2015's trap-inflected "Bitch Better Have My Money," before throwing back to 2009 with a high-energy "Rude Boy" and closing on a triumphant rendition of her 2012 ballad "Diamonds."

After it was announced in September that Rihanna would be the performer for Super Bowl LVII, the internet spent months tossing around various predictions — including unsubstantiated musings about a new album and a new single. However, if the baby conjecture is to be believed, it may be some time before see those come to fruition.

See what the internet had to say about Rihanna's performance — and pregnancy rumors — below.