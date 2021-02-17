Rihanna is facing criticism for wearing a pendant of a Hindu god in a new post.

On Tuesday, the star shared a topless photo of herself only sporting some jewelry and a pair of Savage x Fenty purple boxer shorts, alongside the caption, "when @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl.'"

And while some fans complimented the look, her decision to wear a necklace that appeared to depict the Hindu deity Ganesha has also garnered pushback from the Hindu community.

"rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus," as one critic wrote, before a second added, "I lost all my respect for Rihanna. how can you wear the Ganesha necklace and think it's ok to pose like that? Lol."

"Soo are we gonna talk about the fact that Rihanna is wearing a Ganesha necklace and is once again disrespecting Hinduism??? My religion is not an aesthetic lol, I'm so fucking tired," a third commenter echoed.

Meanwhile, other Hindu fans expressed their "disappointment" in the star.

"i read appreciate and love you, but the necklace you wearing is totally not okay, stop using our religion and culture for your aesthetics, its very sad and disappointing," as one person said.

Another fan added, "the way no one is talking abt how rihanna's necklace has ganesha on it, an important sacred god to hinduism as he plays a big role in like providing protection, is really disappointing to me. i love rihanna but this isn't okay."

Rihanna has yet to address the backlash.