By now we're probably dreaming up all the things we want to do post-quarantine. But of all the things we could wear, nothing sounds better than dressing like Rihanna. Which is why her newest drop for Fenty is exactly the kind clothing that will fit the bill.

Most of us are familiar with Fenty's signature pieces: corset dresses, luxe hoodies and sharp mini skirts. And now, all of these and more come in a new faux leather material that drops today. Order now so you can keep on hand and be among the first to wear out once life resumes back to normal again.

The capsule ranges from $610 for a skirt to $1,030 for the hoodies, with one of the standouts being a relaxed button-down shirt in supple leather that hangs loosely over your frame and comes in both black and beige. It's the perfect transition from your casual at-home looks to something more elegant and refined — yet still utterly comfortable.

See, below, for the complete Faux Leather capsule which is available now at Fenty.com