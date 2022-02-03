So R9 definitely isn’t dropping soon, but that’s okay because Rihanna's mini is arriving in mere months. And now, we’ve got our first real acknowledgement of its existence from the beauty mogul herself.

Yesterday (Feb. 2), Rihanna shared a new photo of the world’s most famous baby bump from a side profile view, showing just how far along she is in her pregnancy — though the official due date has yet to be revealed.

Rih posted the picture in a carousel with the caption, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.” In the post, she also included the paparazzi-style shots that broke the internet — you know, the exposed belly in the pink Chanel puffer coat and jewels that looks good enough to be in a brand’s lookbook.

Rihanna and boyfriend (soon to be co-parent) A$AP Rocky's story dates as far back as 2012 when they collaborated on the remix of Rih’s “Cockiness (Love It),” and performed it live at VMAs flirtation on full display. It may have taken some time to fully congeal since they both went their separate ways, but they found their way to each other in January of 2020 when Rih split from her former billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. By December, it was official — like, public appearance in New York City official and now, a little over a year later, the two are embarking on a new journey.

Now, five points to whoever can figure out what bathroom mirror Rihanna took the baby bump selfie in.