Loud and leather-studded, Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger have partnered to create a limited edition capsule collection that can take you from the bedroom to the ski slopes to the club.

Combining Quinn’s signature use of leather and all-over florals with Hilfiger’s clever twists on his traditionally athletic style, the two clash to create a new vision for both brands. Deemed “a rebellious take on modern prep,” the collection consists of 40 looks. The campaign also launches the new TH monogram print.

"The capsule is inspired by a panoply of cultural archetypes, including punk, explorer, cheerleader and jock, and serves as a resounding, gender inclusive celebration of individual style," the brand says. The collection, which editorially clashes genre and prints, consists of a wide range of reinvented American sportswear classics like the varsity jacket, five-pocket jean jacket, puffer jacket and backpacks. Richard Quinn x Tommy Hilfiger will also recreate six looks in children’s sizes that focus on playful-yet-functional outerwear for kids.

A press release describes the mismatching styling in the campaign as experimental. Quinn adds, "Tommy and I share the same obsession for prints and textiles, so it was a natural joy to balance and combine our visions for this collaboration.”

The campaign, which was shot by Adrienne Raquel, celebrates the eccentricity of the collection. Settings include the sports pitch, a country bar and even a corporate office. A series of short films and exciting activations will soon accompany the imagery.

Live today, the collection is available for purchase online at Tommy.com, select Tommy Hilfiger Stores and select boutiques worldwide including Printemps, Selfridges, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti and Folli Follie.