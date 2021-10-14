Been anywhere near Twitter today? If not, you're in for a pretty colorful surprise.

In an everyday context, the red flag emoji is, typically, texted to the group chat as a way of telling someone to stay far, far away from a very suspect romantic interest or shady situation. And though we're mostly used to seeing it used in that way, these warnings have now taken over almost every social media platform, and it's pretty funny to see what exactly people aren't willing to put up with.

The premise is incredibly simple: Pick a dating dealbreaker or controversial opinion — like pineapple on pizza or being anti-meme — and stick several red flags behind it.

“I like pineapple on my pizza.”



🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) October 13, 2021

“I’m not into memes” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — litquidity (@litcapital) October 13, 2021

Or, alternatively, use the trend to take aim at objectively wrong opinions, such as "Shrek is not that good" and "I don't like Beyoncé."

“shrek is not that good” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) October 12, 2021

“I don’t like Frank Ocean” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — ANTÉ GERALD (@ntegrld) October 12, 2021

However, the beauty of this meme is that it's so versatile, which means a lot of them will probably resonate with you. Like this one, which I, personally, agree with 100%.

“I’m a writer” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Sk(elly)ton Belle, notably not a woman 💀🔮 (@literElly) October 13, 2021

As well as this one.

“The Sopranos isn’t the greatest show of all time.” 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — The Sopranos Quotes (@TheSopranosQ) October 13, 2021

However, like all viral things, there's also been an inevitable slew of brand tweets. And while some have been good, it also goes without saying that there are plenty of not-so-good ones.

“ABBA aren’t even that good” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — boohoo (@boohoo) October 13, 2021

"I've never really liked khakis" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Jake from State Farm (@JakeStateFarm) October 13, 2021

5,000 back to back episodes of Ridiculousness 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/btOrqJj0BE — jusme (@earringdealer1) October 13, 2021

Either way though, check out some of our favorite red flag memes below.

Can I get that filet well-done? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 14, 2021

When a boomer tells you about entitlements from his houseboat yacht. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 14, 2021

“Oh you in the shower without me”🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐯𝐚⚜️ (@rebelleflowerr_) October 12, 2021

“i don’t like mushrooms” 🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) October 13, 2021

"who is bella swan?" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Vulture (@vulture) October 13, 2021

“I think the office is funny” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — sevian (@sevian_frang) October 14, 2021

going all day without talking to me 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — I N A (@inaflorescaa) October 12, 2021