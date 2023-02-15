Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Had a Weight Loss Clause

Rebel Wilson says that her contract for Pitch Perfect wouldn't allow her to lose more than 10 pounds.

On the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 42-year-old comedian and actress revealed that she was contractually obliged to stay in a certain weight range in order to play "Fat Amy" in all three films.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie,” Wilson told host Alex Cooper. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

She added, "Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

But while the comedian said that she was already "confident and ballsy" enough to not take offense to the character, she was forced to put off her plans to improve her health, which stemmed from her desire to increase her chances of having a child before hitting 40.

"I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,’” she explained before adding that she also wanted to stop being pigeonholed by Hollywood because of her body.

However, this isn't the first time Wilson's talked about how her desire to get "healthier" was continually met with resistance, including "a lot of pushback" from her own team.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?'” as she previously told BBC. “Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

That said, Wilson was finally able to embark on her "year of health" over the pandemic by developing new eating and exercise habits, which eventually resulted in her losing 70 pounds. But even though she ended up welcoming her daughter Royce via surrogate last November, it's still nice to know that she's still fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother.

You can listen to Wilson and Cooper's entire Call Her Daddy conversation via Spotify below.