If Disney was hoping that the whole controversy over its lack of response to the advancement of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill would blow over with a couple of non-committal statements and internal memos, they've been sorely mistaken.

Having failed to addressed the multi-million dollar organization's donations to key backers of the legislation and done little more than point to the handful of queer characters that appeared in its properties as evidence of its support of the LGBTQ+ community, Disney's inaction on the issue has only grown in recent weeks with LGBTQ+ employees staging a walkout this week in protest, including That's So Raven star, Raven-Symoné.

The actor, who tied the knot with wife Miranda Maday in the summer of 2020, shared a clip of her — along with the cast of the revival series, Raven's Home — on Instagram expressing their solidarity with their fellow LGBTQ+ co-workers. In the clip, Raven is seen calling the Florida bill, which aims to prevent any discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools, "ridiculous" and urging followers to "support, support, support" the movement to block the legislation.

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Raven's Home are walking out,” Raven-Symoné wrote on Instagram. “In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for. #dontsaygaybill”

Raven-Symoné isn't the only Disney star to come out in vocal opposition to the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Gabrielle Union, Oscar Isaac, Josh Gad and Kerry Washington have all publicly spoken out against Disney's lackluster response within the past week. “For a long time, as an employee of ABC, I have been part of the Disney corporate ‘family,’” the star of ABC's Scandal wrote on Twitter. “It’s a creative and professional community that I am often happy and proud to be a part of. But sometimes family members disagree. This is one of those times."

Gad, who famously voiced Olof in Frozen and played an openly gay LeFou in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, echoed similar sentiments, writing on Twitter, "I too love Disney. But everyone must grow. To all of my friends in the LGBTQ community & those under the wide and diverse Disney banner, I love you, I stand with you and I have your back. Everyone should feel heard, safe & protected."

Those interested in learning more about the Disney employee walkout are encouraged to visit their website, Where Is Chapek, and follow the Twitter account @DisneyWalkout for the latest updates.