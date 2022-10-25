Ben Lasky, the man behind Quadeca, first rose to fame with his immensely popular YouTube channel, boasting almost two million subscribers for his videos on hip-hop, video games and everything in between. While some may turn their nose up at the idea of a YouTuber having a successful and serious rap career, Quadeca's dedicated fanbase proves he's a man of many talents.

Since 2019's Voice Memos, which showed Quadeca's mile-a-minute rapping capabilities and clever wordplay over dynamic trap beats, he's been able to show off his technical chops. For his forthcoming album, I Didn't Mean To Haunt You, he steps back and allows his voice to shine.

Lead single "Born Yesterday" features chilling guitars and Quadeca's pain-tinged vocals that linger in the pockets of silence, reminiscent of early cloud rap pioneers such as Corbin, Yung Lean and Clams Casino. The album's second and last single, "Tell Me A Joke," is no different as he sings over layers upon layers of ambient textures, reminiscent of a ghost peering into the other world, begging for someone to hear.

I Didn't Mean To Haunt You also boasts a stacked feature list, including experimental rap titan Danny Brown, the Sunday Service Choir and Thor Harris (ex-Swans). The album will be released via deadAir (Jane Remover, Quinn) on November 11.



Below, check out the complete album details along with I Didn't Mean To Haunt You's latest single, "Tell Me A Joke."

Tracklist: 1. sorry4dying 2. tell me a joke 3. don’t mind me

4. picking up hands

5. born yesterday

6. the memories we lost in translation

7. house settling (ft. Danny Brown)

8. knots

9. fantasyworld

10. fractions of infinity (with Sunday Service Choir)

11. cassini’s division (with Thor Harris)