She Took It for the Glow, I Took It for the Go

I’ll be honest: I don’t usually write about supplements. The wellness space is crowded, loud, and full of promises that sound like they were dreamed up at 2 a.m. by a guy who just discovered matcha. But every once in a while, something interesting cuts through the noise. This time, it was Primal Harvest’s NAD+.

I first heard about it from a buddy who swore it gave him the kind of energy that made him “feel 29 again.” (For the record, he’s 42.) Naturally, I rolled my eyes. Then he tossed me a bottle. “Try it for a week,” he said. “Worst case, you’ve wasted seven days. Best case, you stop falling asleep in the middle of Netflix.”

Challenge accepted.

The First Few Weeks: More Edge, Less Fog The first thing I noticed? Mornings felt less like an uphill sprint. Normally, I burn through two coffees just to feel human, and even then, my brain still lags like a laptop with too many tabs open. By week three of taking Primal Harvest NAD+, I was waking up clear. Not superhero clear, not “I can suddenly run a marathon” clear, but noticeably sharper.

In the gym, I had an extra rep or two in the tank. At work, I wasn’t re-reading the same email three times before hitting send. And by the end of the day, I wasn’t crawling toward the couch like it was a finish line.

It felt subtle at first, then cumulative, like my body was remembering what “full battery” used to feel like.

Enter: My Girlfriend Of course, no good experiment lasts long in my apartment. My girlfriend spotted the bottle on the counter one morning. “Oh, NAD+? Hailey Bieber swears by this for her skin. Can I try it?”

The next day, she beat me to the daily dose.

Turns out, women were ahead of the curve here. For her, it was all about skin glow, hydration, and slowing down the clock. She read about it on a beauty blog. For me, it was energy, recovery, and not feeling like I needed to lie down after leg day.

Suddenly, we were both hooked and for completely different reasons. And yes, I ended up ordering another bottle just to avoid a Cold War in the kitchen cabinet.

Why This Stuff Works (Without the Science Lecture) NAD+ is short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. Sounds like a chemistry class flashback, I know. But here’s the simple version: it’s a coenzyme that lives in your cells and helps turn food into energy. You make a lot of it when you’re young. As you age, NAD+ levels drop. Less NAD+ means slower recovery, more fatigue, and that “I’m not as sharp as I used to be” feeling.

What Primal Harvest did was build a formula that doesn’t stop at just one ingredient. It starts with Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), the stuff your body actually uses to make NAD+. Then they added trans-resveratrol (the red wine antioxidant) to help fight oxidative stress, betaine to support DNA repair and cell maintenance, and CoQ10 to keep your mitochondria — your cell’s power plants — cranking out steady energy.

In other words: it’s not just topping off your NAD+ tank, it’s giving your cells the tools to actually use it.

For her, that means glow, skin hydration, and hair strength. For me, it’s focus, recovery, and not crashing halfway through the day. Either way, it’s one of those rare supplements that works on both sides of the gender divide without being pink-labeled or bro-labeled.

Why Men Are Catching On Now Here’s the truth: women beat us to this one. They started using NAD+ for beauty reasons. But the conversation is shifting. Men are realizing it’s less about selfies and more about staying in your prime in the gym, at work, in life.

Think of it like skincare. Ten years ago, most guys wouldn’t be caught dead admitting they used moisturizer. Now? Everyone’s got a “routine.” NAD+ is on the same path.

The Maxim Verdict I’ve tried enough “miracle” supplements to be cynical. But Primal Harvest’s NAD+ actually passed the test: more clarity, more stamina, and yes, fewer mid-afternoon crashes. Add in the fact that my girlfriend swears by it for her skin, and suddenly it’s the first supplement we’ve ever fought over.