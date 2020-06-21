Post Malone has gone through more than a couple of hair transformations over the past few years. The "Circles" singer has had dreads, bangs, a man bun, and then eventually chopped off his long curls for a shorter 'do. Now, he's decided to change things up while staying-at-home.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old artist surprised fans by posting a photo of his whole new look. Posty's shaved all the hair off his head, and debuted a new skull tattoo on his scalp.

He captioned the pic on Instagram, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin"

Just last month, he cut his hair into a mullet. Photos of him with a buzz cut have also been circulating around the Internet for some time now. But the clean shave definitely came as a surprise to all his followers.

Fans can't help but mourn the loss of his beautiful locks online.

But many are also showing their love and support for the artist. As a number of tweeters have pointed out, it's the summer — the perfect time to get rid of all that hair. And if he wanted to get a scalp tattoo, the only way to do it was to clear the area.



Maybe this edgy new look will give us edgy new music?

Posty recently released a single with Tyla Yaweh last week called "Tommy Lee."