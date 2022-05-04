Post Malone is going to be a dad!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper announced that he was expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend in a statement shared with TMZ.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post told the outlet, before saying he'd use this time to "take care of my body and my family and friends." And in line with his message of positivity and happiness, he added that he was also going to "spread as much love as we can every day."

Known for being extremely mum about his love life, Post has never publicly identified his girlfriend. However, sources speaking to TMZ said that "she's not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight" and the couple have been "happy privately building their relationship." They also revealed that Post and his girlfriend celebrated the big news this past weekend with a private party in Southern California for close family and friends.

The news comes about a month before the expected release of his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which Post recently confirmed via Twitter with the date "June 3" and a link to his website. Last month, he also shared snippets of songs from the highly anticipated record during an Instagram Live, including star-studded collaborations with the likes of Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold. Talk about having a lot to look forward to!