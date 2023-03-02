The cultural reckoning on Pornhub is upon us.

Netflix's new documentary, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, will feature interviews with performers, activists and past employees of the controversial website. Central to its story is a 2020 opinion piece in The New York Times, which included accounts from multiple women who said that, when they were minors, videos of their sexual assaults had been posted to the website. As one subject in the trailer says, "The more I explored, the more aghast I became. I found too many cases of kids whose worst moments were preserved in amber.”

Another remarks, in the trailer's opening moments, "I mean, anything can be porn."

Others in the trailer say that porn has influenced the entire internet, or that Pornhub is liable for sex trafficking. It conversely features interviews with performers and activists who (correctly) state that anti-porn lawmakers and groups have conflated sex work and sex trafficking. It's a theme that will undoubtedly be explored in further detail, from the looks of it.

In a press release, Netflix wrote: "The company has faced lawsuits from assault victims and from activists who allege the site engages in child sex trafficking. But for sex workers, Pornhub has provided a sustainable way to make a living — a livelihood that’s being threatened by what they contend is blanket censorship."

The streamer adds that "along with Pornhub corporate employees and journalists, performers like Wolf Hudson, Siri Dahl, Natassia Dreams, Cherie DeVille and Asa Akira discuss the rise of the site and its major controversies."

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is directed by Suzanne Hilinger, who previously directed the documentary film Totally Under Control, about the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It is produced by Hilinger, Nicki Carrico and Jigsaw Production.

The documentary will be available to stream via Netflix exclusively on March 15.