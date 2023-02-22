The tea all started when P!nk was asked to rank 12 of her most iconic releases in an interview with BuzzFeed UK. The singer placed 2000’s Moulin Rogue musical-number-turned-pop-hit "Lady Marmalade'' dead last.

“It wasn’t fun to make. There was a lot of fuss. There were some... personalities. Kim and Mya were nice,” said the “Raise Your Glass” singer.

Many fans took this as shade via lack of mentioning. Christina Aguliera is another notable featured voice on the track. “I really don’t get why she’s still so pissed about this two decades later. First of all, Pink’s a good singer but of fucking course Christina would be given the show-off vocal part. Delusional to think otherwise,” said one Reddit user.

P!nk later took to Twitter to clarify in a series of tweets, insisting that any speculated shade is exactly that — purely speculation:

“Y’all are nuts. Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.”

She went on to say that she’s frankly too busy to be interested in internet drama, alluding to her motherly “bake sale” duties and her own booming career. She's focused on her music, namely her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL, which premiered on February 17.

“And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit,” she added.

Her last tweet on the situation mentions her infamous lip lock with Xtina during a game of spin the bottle, calling it “a fun party.”

Aguilera seemed to have a different version of that story, too, attesting that P!nk actually blocked the kiss with her hand.

“I was excited about a kiss. I was like, oh, a kiss and all’s good. And then she put her hand up like this and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.' She didn’t want to get 'Dirrty,'" the “Genie in a Bottle” singer said on WWHL with Andy Cohen.