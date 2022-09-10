Patrick Dempsey is entering his blond era — and the internet is eating it up.

While attending Disney’s D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, where he was named a Disney Legend, Dempsey made a splash with his new hair job, which swaps his salt-and-pepper locks for a lighter blond hue.

The 56-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor revealed that he would be keeping the cornsilk color for at least a few months as he's been shooting a new movie, Ferrari, a biopic of the Italian motorsports driver Piero Taruffi.

“I love it, it’s great. It’s fun to do something different,” Dempsey told Variety. “Unfortunately or fortunately, I’m known for my hair. So this has really jacked up a lot of people — they don’t know how to embrace it.” He added, "Dye your hair. Have fun. Blondes have more fun. I have to tell you, it's true."

Dempsey was one of 14 honorees this year to be named a Disney Legend. Established in 1987, the title has been awarded to over 300 Disney Legends, which also include Robin Williams, Tim Allen, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Idina Menzel, and Christina Aguilera.

While accepting the award, Dempsey became emotional speaking about his career, as well as how he's given back to his hometown of Lewiston, Maine after his mother, Amanda, passed away due to ovarian cancer in 2014. Speaking about his hometown, Dempsey said, "'Never forget where you came from."

See some of the best reactions to Dempsey's new hair color below.