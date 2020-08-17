The beauty world is about to welcome a new face to its ranks: Pat McGrath Labs is teaming up with Supreme for a new makeup collab.

The collab consists of a single lipstick adorned with the signature chunky logo and characteristic gold lips that don Pat McGrath's other products. The lipstick, featuring McGrath's famous MatteTrance formula, will be available in 'SUPREME,' a bright and vibrant shade that references Supreme's distinguished red.

This is not the first time that Supreme has joint forces with other notable brands throughout its 26-year history, having carried out collaborations with the likes of The North Face, Nike and Louis Vuitton, but this venture marks the company's first foray into beauty.

While we eagerly await for a release date (along with the imminent release of the brand's Fall 2020 accessories drop), check out the Pat McGrath site for more updates on availability for the MatteTrance™ Lipstick Supreme.