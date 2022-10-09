Paris Hilton has forgiven a fan who came clean about robbing her — over a decade ago.

In a recent TikTok video, science influencer Gregory Brown (@asapscience) takes on the "One Thing About Me" freestyle rap challenge to tell a story about how he stole a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses from Hilton at an M.I.A. concert back in 2007.

According to Brown, the heiress and cultural icon arrived at The Guvernment nightclub, got out of her car, and posed for photos with fans, including him. She then entered the venue but left her car unattended offering the perfect opportunity to sneak in. Upon entering the car, Brown says he remembers hearing the song "Bad Day" by Daniel Powter.

"We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton's car," Brown raps. "Then my friend said, 'Run' and then I thought the cops were coming, so we ran. But my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses. Sorry Paris."

Brown goes on to say that he and his friends take turns passing the sunglasses around, much like "a sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses." He ends the video by asking Hilton for mercy: "Please don't put me in jail — you're rich."

While California's statute of limitations on this type of crime is three years, and thus Brown is safe anyways, Hilton also responded hilariously, posting a duet of the video in which she smiles and nods along to his story with a caption that read, "LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses?"

After Brown responded to her duet offering to give the sunglasses back, Hilton said, "I forgive you and you can keep them! I'm not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

To close out the saga of the sunglasses, Brown followed up with another video in which he wears the black Dior frames in question. Hilton reposted this with a second duet, writing, "Omg, I remember these sunglasses. They look hot on you so you can keep them! P.S. They never went out of style #Sliving."

See how the entire viral Tiktok exchange played out below.

@parishilton #duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ☺️

@asapscience #stitch with @ParisHilton STOLEN SUNGLASSES REVEAL!!! Thnx 4 being KWEEN

@parishilton #duet with @asapscience #Stitch Omg, I remember these sunglasses 🕶🤣🤣🤣 They look hot on you so you can keep them!🥰 PS: They NEVER went out of style 💅🏼✨ #Sliving ⚡️