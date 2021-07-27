Update (7/27): Paris Hilton took to social media today, denying all pregnancy rumors. On her "This Is Paris" podcast, the pop icon said she's "waiting 'til after the wedding" to her fiancé Carter Reum to try for a first child. "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving Lasagna," she said, before plugging her new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.

Paris Hilton is pregnant with her first child!

Page Six revealed earlier today that the socialite is expecting with fiancé Carter Reum, whom she's been open about making babies with in the past.

Back in January, Carter detailed her baby plans on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast. "He's just my dream guy... [Carter's] 100 percent [the one]," she said. "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that."

In the course of that conversation, Hilton also revealed that she's been undergoing in vitro fertilization procedures. "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," she said. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

Hilton and Reum got engaged on February 13th after dating for a year. Reum reportedly popped the question with an emerald diamond ring while the pair vacationed on a private island. Speaking to Vogue, Hilton expressed her excitement for their pending nuptial agreement.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," she said. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Reum also spoke about Hilton at the time, explaining that he'd been able to know the "real Paris" from their very first date.

"As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic, and an amazing woman, and I can't wait to have her as a partner in life," he said.

Neither Hilton nor Reum have publicly responded to the pregnancy announcement as of this writing.