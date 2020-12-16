The iconic feud between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan is a story every millennial knows well, and now there's a possibility that it could be coming to a theater near you.

Earlier this week, the Black List — which helped get films like Juno and The King's Speech produced — released their highly anticipated rundown of the most-liked, unproduced scripts floating around Hollywood. That said, one of the buzziest entries on the list was a screenplay dubbed Frenemy — and once you see the logline, you'll know exactly why.

Written by debut screenwriter Ariel Sayegh, Frenemy is described as "a chronicle of the infamous Lindsay Lohan/Paris Hilton feud of 2004-2006 over who would be Britney Spears' best friend." And though that's all we have to go on for now, it probably won't be surprising to see the screenplay reference moments like the "fire crotch" fiasco or Lindsay's iconic "I didn't say that" line.

Granted, Frenemy isn't the only big pop culture film to make the Black List this year, as another much-hyped script is Abigail Briley Bean's Anna Nicole Smith biopic, Gusher. Not only that, but there's also apparently a fictionalized drama about a young Richard Simmons being called on "a holy crusade in daytime television" after being visited by the angel Barbra Stresiand.

Needless to say, our fingers our crossed for all of these to be made into actual movies. But while we wait for more news, you can check out the entire 2020 Black List, here.