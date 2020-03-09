Amassing 25 custom fragrances to your name over the course of your lengthy career as an heiress, reality TV star, model, actress, pop star and entrepreneur? That's hot.
For a woman of many career paths, twists and turns, it's only fitting that Paris Hilton has a scent for every era and press appearance. Over the past 16 years, Paris has managed to create something of a fragrance empire for herself, beginning with an aptly self-titled spray back in 2004. Launched in the initial throes of her climb to household name status with The Simple Life premiering the year prior, "Paris Hilton" was initially a limited release fragrance. The exponential rate of exposure Paris — and her successive products — would end up receiving throughout the 2000s is ultimately what led to the one of the most massive fragrance libraries of any celebrity in the world.
Although she's far surpassed $2.5 billion in sales across the line and its various extensions, Hilton hasn't slowed up on releases. Her latest fragrance, "ELECTRIFY," debuted back in late September 2019. Stating that she made the most recent scent for "anyone who wants to make a statement and isn't afraid to show their confidence, sensuality and captivating personality," the marketing for Hilton's product aligned with many of her other campaigns. Sleek, glittery, sexy — and, of course, pink — an ad for the product even featured Hilton's 2014 single "Come Alive" as the backing track.
For PAPER, Hilton's recent 25th fragrance milestone called attention to the fact that there has long existed a gap in the Paris Hilton fragrance historical canon — until now. We decided to do the unthinkable: catalogue and shoot all 25 scents for our readers to scroll through and reminisce upon. Spanning a variety of eras and ventures for the tabloid superstar, dive into the collective olfactory memory of Paris Hilton, below.
Paris Hilton (for Women), 2004
Fruity Floral Fresh
Paris Hilton (for Men), 2004
Tropical Fruity
Just Me by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2005
Woody Floral
Just Me by Paris Hilton (for Men), 2005
Citrus Aromatic
Heiress by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2006
Fruity Sweet
Heir by Paris Hilton (for Men), 2006
Citrus Aromatic
Can Can by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2007
Fruity Sweet
Fairy Dust by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2008
White Floral
Siren by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2009
White Floral Fruity
Tease by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2010
White Floral Tuberose
Paris Hilton in South Beach, 2010
Floral Fruity Sweet
Paris Hilton in Paris, 2010
Fruity Vanilla Sweet
Paris Hilton in Tokyo, 2010
Woody White Floral
Paris Hilton in St. Moritz, 2010
Green Floral Fresh
Dazzle, 2012
Fruity Floral Green
Can Can Burlesque, 2013
Sweet Fruity Woody
With Love by Paris Hilton, 2014
Fruity Floral Green
Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition, 2015
Floral Sweet Fruity
Paris Hilton Heiress Limited Edition, 2015
Sweet Fruity Woody
Gold Rush Paris Hilton, 2016
Sweet Powdery Citrus
Can Can Bling Edition, 2017
Sweet Fruity Citrus
Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton, 2017
Aromatic Citrus
Rosé Rush Paris Hilton, 2017
Rose Tropical
Platinum Rush Paris Hilton, 2018
Fruity Sweet Floral
Electrify by Paris Hilton, 2019
Floriental Woody
Photographer: Nicholas Duers
Prop Stylist: Elizabeth Serwin