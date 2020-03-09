Amassing 25 custom fragrances to your name over the course of your lengthy career as an heiress, reality TV star, model, actress, pop star and entrepreneur? That's hot.

For a woman of many career paths, twists and turns, it's only fitting that Paris Hilton has a scent for every era and press appearance. Over the past 16 years, Paris has managed to create something of a fragrance empire for herself, beginning with an aptly self-titled spray back in 2004. Launched in the initial throes of her climb to household name status with The Simple Life premiering the year prior, "Paris Hilton" was initially a limited release fragrance. The exponential rate of exposure Paris — and her successive products — would end up receiving throughout the 2000s is ultimately what led to the one of the most massive fragrance libraries of any celebrity in the world.

Although she's far surpassed $2.5 billion in sales across the line and its various extensions, Hilton hasn't slowed up on releases. Her latest fragrance, "ELECTRIFY," debuted back in late September 2019. Stating that she made the most recent scent for "anyone who wants to make a statement and isn't afraid to show their confidence, sensuality and captivating personality," the marketing for Hilton's product aligned with many of her other campaigns. Sleek, glittery, sexy — and, of course, pink — an ad for the product even featured Hilton's 2014 single "Come Alive" as the backing track.

For PAPER, Hilton's recent 25th fragrance milestone called attention to the fact that there has long existed a gap in the Paris Hilton fragrance historical canon — until now. We decided to do the unthinkable: catalogue and shoot all 25 scents for our readers to scroll through and reminisce upon. Spanning a variety of eras and ventures for the tabloid superstar, dive into the collective olfactory memory of Paris Hilton, below.

Paris Hilton (for Women), 2004 Fruity Floral Fresh

Paris Hilton (for Men), 2004 Tropical Fruity

Just Me by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2005 Woody Floral

Just Me by Paris Hilton (for Men), 2005 Citrus Aromatic

Heiress by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2006 Fruity Sweet

Heir by Paris Hilton (for Men), 2006 Citrus Aromatic

Can Can by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2007 Fruity Sweet

Fairy Dust by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2008 White Floral

Siren by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2009 White Floral Fruity

Tease by Paris Hilton (for Women), 2010 White Floral Tuberose

Paris Hilton in South Beach, 2010 Floral Fruity Sweet

Paris Hilton in Paris, 2010 Fruity Vanilla Sweet

Paris Hilton in Tokyo, 2010 Woody White Floral

Paris Hilton in St. Moritz, 2010 Green Floral Fresh

Dazzle, 2012 Fruity Floral Green

Can Can Burlesque, 2013 Sweet Fruity Woody

With Love by Paris Hilton, 2014 Fruity Floral Green

Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition, 2015 Floral Sweet Fruity

Paris Hilton Heiress Limited Edition, 2015 Sweet Fruity Woody

Gold Rush Paris Hilton, 2016 Sweet Powdery Citrus

Can Can Bling Edition, 2017 Sweet Fruity Citrus

Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton, 2017 Aromatic Citrus

Rosé Rush Paris Hilton, 2017 Rose Tropical

Platinum Rush Paris Hilton, 2018 Fruity Sweet Floral